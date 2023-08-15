Video: Peseiro Will Outshine Rohr’s Benin In 2026 WCQ

Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has revealed that Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro will outshine Benin coach, Gernot Rohr in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that Nigeria have been pitted alongside South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Lesotho in Group C.

Rohr once managed the Super Eagles before he was sacked in 2021 by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

He also led the Eagles to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they crashed out in the group stage.

However, with both teams set to clash in the same group, Shorunmu in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that Peseiro will have an edge over Rohr due to the array of stars at his disposal.

“I really don’t think Rohr’s Benin will pose a big threat to the Super Eagles even though I know that football is not mathematics.

“But I want to believe Peseiro will definitely get the edge over Rohr because of the array of talents at his disposal. For sure, we know what Benin can do even before the arrival of Rohr to the team.

“Notwithstanding, I think the Super Eagles will overcome Benin and qualify as the top team in the group.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.