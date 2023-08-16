Video: Peseiro, Waldrum To Know Nigeria Jobs Fates Next Month –Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has assured Nigerians that the contract issues of Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro and that of the Super Falcons gaffer Randy Waldrum will be resolved in September ahead of the next 2023 AFCON and Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying games for both national teams, Completesports.com reports.

“Nigerians should not lose sleep ahead of the Super Eagles match against Sao Tome next month as well as the Super Falcons Olympic Games qualifiers as the Federation is doing everything humanly possible to resolve the contract issues of Jose Peseiro and Randy Waldrum,” Gusau stated while addressing Nigeria’s House Committee on Sports on Tuesday.

“I have directed the Technical Committee of the NFF to do a thorough job and come up with recommendations that Nigerians would be happy about. We are on top of the situation as regards the Super Eagles coach. Nigerians will know our position before the match against Sao Tome and that would be based on the recommendation of the Technical Committee. We will come up with a decision that Nigerians will be happy about.

“On the Super Falcons, the focus now shifts to the Olympic qualifiers. We will follow due diligence and due process after the experts in the Technical Committee would have done their job.”

Gusau further assured that nobody would shortchange the Super Falcons in whatever is due them and added that those raising the issue of bonus in Australia during the team’s campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup were only doing so to distract the team from the task of doing well in the tournament.

“I m happy that the girls focused on the tournament and performed very well and we are very proud of the team. The NFF under my watch will not shortchange any player or official. We shall pay every money we owe as soon as money is made available. We shall promptly resolve Super Falcons’ financial grievances,” the NFF president assured.

Gusau announced that each Super Falcons player would receive a sum of $60,000 due to their commendable performance of reaching the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

He assured that as soon as the World Cup funds from FIFA are received, the players and officials would be paid their rightful dues.