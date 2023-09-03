Video: Peseiro Takes Pay Cut, Extends Super Eagles Contract

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended the contract of Jose Peseiro to the end of February 2024. after the Portuguese accepted a pay cut.

A reliable source exclusively informed Completesports.com that the Portuguese has $20,000 removed from his hitherto $70,000 monthly salary and will henceforth earn $50,000.

Peseiro, according to the Completesports.com’s source also accepted the NFF proposal to have him fully quartered in Nigeria henceforth as long as he handles the Super Eagles top job, discarding the former arrangement when the Portuguese maintained only a temporary stay in Nigeria during the national team’s assignments.

The decision to extend Peseiro’s contract was taken on Saturday night, 2nd September during a meeting between the new Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, and the leadership of the NFF.

The foremost agenda of the meeting was to find solutions to the lingering issues surrounding the status of Peseiro’s contract.

Meanwhile, the trio of Victor Boniface, Gift Orban, and Jordan Torunarigha have been handed their first call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

Their invitation was confirmed in a release by the media officer of the Super Eagles Babafemi Raji on Sunday.

Back in the team are Empoli right-back Tyronne Ebuehi and Cardiff defender Jamilu Collins.

Other notable players like Francis Uzoho, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, and Taiwo Awoniyi.