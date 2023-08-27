Video: Peseiro In Charge, Invites 24 Players To Camp For Sao Tome Clash

Indications that Jose Peseiro will be on the bench when the Super Eagles tackle their Sao Tome counterparts in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital have emerged with confirmation that the Portuguese-born coach has submitted a squad list to the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Completesports.com reports.

An official source at the Dankaro Football House secretariat of the NFF told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat on condition of anonymity that Peseiro will take charge of the Super Eagles in Uyo while he is still negotiating a new contract.





Peseiro’s contract expired in July 2023 and he is currently discussing a new contract with the NFF. The Nigeria football governing body wants him to take a pay cut to continue as coach.

“I can confirm that Peseiro is still our national coach and will be in charge of the Super Eagles against Sao Tome on September 9 in Uyo,” the source told Completesports.

com.

“He has submitted a list of players for the game in line with FIFA’s regulation that the invite must reach the respective clubs of the players at least 15 days before the game.

Also read: Osimhen Scores 100th Club Career Goal As Napoli Defeat Sassuolo

“He couldn’t have picked the players if he won’t be in charge of the team. He has also spoken to the players and the majority of them have confirmed their availability for the match.

“The coach is happy coaching the Super Eagles and I am optimistic he would accept the pay cut to lead the Nigerian team to AFCON next January.”

“All these talks about sacking Peseiro and his being replaced by Eguavoen, Finidi or Salisu are not true. The NFF and Peseiro are still negotiating and I am very sure they will reach an agreement soon.