Video: Peseiro Impressed As Eaglets Net 15 Goals In Two Friendly Games

Super Eagles’ head coach José Santos Peseiro was on hand as Nigeria’s U17 boys, Golden Eaglets hammered Ikon Allah Academy 9-0 and Propel Sporting Academy 6-0 in two friendly sessions played within hours at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, Abuja on Wednesday.

“I must say I have been impressed by a number of players in this team. They are headed for great things if they keep level heads and remain disciplined,” Peseiro said as he welcomed NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi towards the tail end of the second encounter.

The Golden Eaglets were clinical in front of goal in both matches, after the team demolished Ikon Allah Academy 9-0 before thumping Propel Sporting 6-0 shortly after.

The five-time world champions were very assertive from the blast of the whistle against Ikon Allah as they controlled the game scoring four goals to go into the break. On resumption, the woes of Ikon Allah were further compounded when the Eaglets added five more goals.

