Video: Peseiro Charges Flying Eagles To Win U-20 AFCON

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has charged the Flying Eagles to make the country proud by winning the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Recall that Ladan Bosso’s side are drawn in Group A with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal.

The Flying Eagles are the most successful side in the history of the competition, with seven titles.

Peseiro, who visited the team’s at their training base in Abuja on Tuesday morning, tasked the players and the technical crew to ensure they beat the other competitors to the title.

“I came out to see the team’s training, see the players and to give them my moral support,” Peseiro was quoted by BSN Sports.

“I also intend to see their international friendly game against Zambia as I need to observe the players.

“They must do their best in the AFCON U20 tournament in Egypt, and after that we can begin to see the best talents that will be given a look at.”

