Video: Peseiro Arrives Uyo Ahead Sao Tome And Principe Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has arrived in Uyo ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game vs Sao Tome and Principe.

Peseiro who days ago agreed an extension to his contract as Nigeria National team Coach arrived in Uyo with his assistants on Tuesday September 5.

Nigeria will face Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday September 10, 2023 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Super Eagles camp will open in Uyo on Wednesday September 6 for the dead rubber AFCON qualification game vs bottom placed True Patriots.

The Eagles have already secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast but will look to end in first place ahead of Guinea Bissau who face Sierra Leone.

Invited Super Eagles players are expected in camp from Wednesday, with training expected to begin same day.

