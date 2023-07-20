Video: Peseiro Among Highest Paid Coaches In Africa –NFF

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed to Completesports.com that Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro, currently ranks among the highest-paid coaches in Africa and the burden is heavy on the football ruling body.

The Portuguese-born coach, 63, who is on 70.000 US dollars monthly salary, earns higher than Walid Regragui, the coach who made history for Africa by leading Morocco to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Moroccan-born coach earns 60,000 USD monthly.

“The fat salary of the coach who was hired as a replacement for Austin Eguavoen who was relieved of the job following the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, is a heavy burden on the Federation and we are concerned over his performance since he took over,” a chieftain of the NFF divulged to Completesports.com.

Also Read – 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Off To Melbourne Thursday For Canada Clash

“The NFF made enquires about what other federations pay their respective national team coaches and it was discovered that only a couple of national team coaches in Africa earn more salaries than our own Peseiro. How the Portuguese coach was contracted with too many privileges is disturbing and we may have to revisit the contract.

“We may have to sit down with Peseiro and talk over the salary issues after our last AFCON qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe in September. We may also look at other options ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.”

Peseiro has already led the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cote D’Ivoire in January 2024 with a match to spare. but the team’s performance fell short of the expectations of Nigerians

Only Egypt national team coach Rui Victoria, on 200,000 USD monthly, and perhaps the Tunisian Coach, Jalel Kadri, earns more than Peseiro

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.