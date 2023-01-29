Video: Pedri Is One Of The Best Midfielders In The World –Xavi

Pedri is already one of the best players in the world in his position, according to Barcelona boss Xavi.

The 20-year-old midfielder marked his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday with the only goal as Barca edged past Girona to claim an eighth win in nine LaLiga games.

Xavi extolled the youngster, describing him as one of the best midfielders in the world.

“Pedri is a differential,” Barcauniversal quoted Xavi as saying.

“He looks between the lines and attacks the spaces. Add goals to that and we are talking about one of the best midfielders in the world at 20 years old.

“Pedri has to improve his final pass, become more brave. But yes Frankie and Gavi need to improve that too.”

Pedri has netted five times in 18 Laliga appearances for Barcelona this season so far.

Barcelona sit atop the Laliga table with 47 points after 18 games.

The Catalans play Real Betis in the league next on February 1 at the Benito Villamarin.

