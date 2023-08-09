Video: Pay Super Falcons Their Unpaid Salary, Bonuses, I

The trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Anichebe and Victor Osimhen have called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay the Super Falcons their unpaid salary and bonuses following their impressive showing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The call is coming within hours Global players union, FIFPRO released a statement on its readiness to assist the players in recovering their outstanding wages from the NFF.

Recall that the bonus row dominated Nigeria’s pre World Cup preparation but the players took decision to keep the concerns off until the end of their Women’s World Cup journey.

Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen wrote, ” Pay them @nffofficial” with an emoji of disappointment while former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo made a comment that tells a long story.

” NFF never stop all these things “ , Ighalo wrote on Twitter.

Former Everton striker, Victor Anichebe, wrote: “NFF pay them! They did us all proud! And even if they didn’t. Pay them what they are owed!!!”

The Super Falcons were eliminated from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand after a penalty shootout defeat to England.

