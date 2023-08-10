Video: Pavard Linked To Manchester United

Bayern Munich France defender, Benjamin Pavard, has been linked with a move to Premier League club Manchester United in this summer transfer window.

Former United captain Harry Maguire looks set to join West Ham and the club see Pavard as an ideal replacement for him.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Hammers have an agreement in principle to sign Maguire from United in a £30 million deal.

Pavard would most likely play with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the defensive department if he is eventually acquired from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

United have made some other signings this summer window like Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

Pavard joined Bayern Munich from German outfit VfB Stuttgart in January 2019. He signed a five year contract with the club.

Last season he scored four goals and made one assist in 30 Bundesliga matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.