Video: Partey’s Injury Doesn’t Look Good —Arteta

Mikel Arteta has said the injury to Ghana international Thomas Partey is very serious and expects him to be out of action for weeks.

Partey missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday after suffering an injury in training.

It was the first game Partey had missed for the Gunners this season.

When asked about the extent of the injury in his post-match press conference, Arteta said: “Unfortunately he got an injury in training and it doesn’t look good, we need some more tests, we believe he’s going to be out for weeks.

“We think it’s a groin but can be something in between.”

Arsenal had already lost summer signing Jurrien Timber to a serious knee injury he suffered in their opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old was especially important for the North Londoners last season with three goals in 40 matches across all competitions.

Partey helped Arsenal come close to winning their first Premier League title since the 2003/2004 season.

