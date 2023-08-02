Video: PANASA President’s Cup Gets Customised Scrabble Boards

The customized boards to be used during the maiden edition of the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), President’s Cup holding between 24th and 28th August at the Orchid hotel, Ikota-Lekki, Lagos State, has arrived the host City.

This cheering news was made public to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos by president of PANASA Adekoyejo Adegbesan.

According to Adegbesan the Pakistani made Scrabble boards arrived Nigeria through the Muhammad Muritala International Airport, Lagos and it has since been cleared and moved to the PANASA Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

“We bought 100 Pro-boards and 20 semi Pro-boards. These boards were customized for PANASA by Star Boards in Pakistan and the boards, the freight and local clearing in Nigeria cost PANASA N11,079,750:00.” Adegbesan who is also the Chairman of Ogun State Scrabble Association (OSSA), told newsmen.

The PANASA president affectionately called the Sheikh stated that they invested heavily on the boards to ensure the continental body has boards for all her events.

“The boards will be deployed at PANASA organized events and other events. PANASA will support East and Central Africa Scrabble Association (ECASA), in Botswana next year with the use of these boards.

“We understand that the semi Pro-boards will be donated to countries who are members Association of PANASA but still play mostly on paper boards. Some will also be deployed to countries like Lesotho and Zimbabwe where Scrabble is also starting to grow. This will be donated alongside the training materials that PANASA has been donating to member countries.“

The customised board’s base is a vast improvement from the previous ones.

The surface is from matte which means it has no scratch marks and zero reflection and the material is ABS which is unbreakable so the board will never crack

Also, it is light weight and handy and since it is an all purpose made base, it has grooves to fit in the transparent grid and the monogram to avoid any damage

Meanwhile, 172 players from 12 countries in Africa and America have registered for the maiden edition of the PANASA President’s Cup and 32,000 US dollars has been set aside as prize money.

All the Super Heavyweight wordsmiths on the continent are coming to ‘the City of Excellent’ Lagos to show their dexterity, word power, board management and resilience as well as enjoy the warm hospitality, culture and friendliness of the city of aquatic splendor.

The winner of the President’s Cup will smile to the bank with 5,000 dollars and the Engineer Gbenga Ojofeitimi trophy and it’s a 44cm tall Cuchulainn Crystal Trophy and it comes with a lid and polished wooden base.

