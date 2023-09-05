Video: Panama Star, Hernández Shot Dead By Gunmen

Panama football have be thrown into mourning after star player, Gilberto Hernandez was shot dead by gunmen in the city of Colon.

However, Hernández died and seven others were injured in the attack.

Recall that Hernandez played for Panamanian team Independiente at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, the Panama Football League confirmed the news in a statement, saying it ‘regrets the sad passing of Gilberto Hernandez.

‘[We] extend condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the entire CAI and Panamanian football family.’

In a statement on Monday, the national police confirmed the “apprehension of a citizen suspected of the murder of a football player, which occurred on Sunday … in the province of Colón.”

Panama’s Colón province, with a population of about 300,000, recorded 102 homicides last year, nine fewer than the year before, according to government data. Authorities blame much of the violence on competing drug gangs.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.