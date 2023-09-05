SPORT

Video: Panama Star, Hernández Shot Dead By Gunmen

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Panama football have be thrown into mourning after star player, Gilberto Hernandez was shot dead by gunmen in the city of Colon.

However, Hernández died and seven others were injured in the attack.

Recall that Hernandez played for Panamanian team Independiente at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, the Panama Football League confirmed the news in a statement, saying it ‘regrets the sad passing of Gilberto Hernandez.

PariPesa

‘[We] extend condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the entire CAI and Panamanian football family.’

In a statement on Monday, the national police confirmed the “apprehension of a citizen suspected of the murder of a football player, which occurred on Sunday … in the province of Colón.”

Panama’s Colón province, with a population of about 300,000, recorded 102 homicides last year, nine fewer than the year before, according to government data. Authorities blame much of the violence on competing drug gangs.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

NGA vs STP: Super Eagles’ Team News Ahead Of The 2023 AFCON Qualifier Against Sao Tome & Principe

43 seconds ago

Five Players Chelsea Shouldn’t Use In Their Next Match Against Bournemouth

24 mins ago

Transfer News: Daniel Podence joins Olympiacos, Man Utd defender, Eric Bailly set to join Beskitas.

35 mins ago

2 Players Arsenal Should Drop To The Bench In Order To Improve The Performance of The Team.

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button