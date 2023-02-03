Video: ‘Our Focus Is To Remain In NPFL‘ —Bendel Insurance Striker, Osarenkhoe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Just like Victor Osimhen at Napoli, Paul Onuachu at KRC Genk, Terem Moffi at FC Lorient, Ademola Lookman at Atalanta and Josh Maja at FC Bordeaux, Imade Osarenkhoe is currently performing wonders at Bendel Insurance.

Osarenkhoe has so far scored four goals in five games this season, helping the newly-promoted Insurance sit top of Group A in the abridged Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) with a maximum number of 15 points.

The striker, however, says he and his team-mates are focused only on helping Insurance retain their status as an NPFL club at the end of the season. He also spoke about other things in his chat with Complete Sports…

Imade, You are undoubtedly the rave of the moment in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), having scored four goals in five matches. Did you expect this kind of goal-scoring form before the season started?

During our pre-season tour in Kwara, I scored goals but during the Super 4 Cup, I did not score, so I had to go back and work on myself coupled with prayers and by His grace, it is manifesting in my goal-scoring form.

What is the secret of your rich vein of form in front of goal? What are you doing specially to score regularly?

I am doing nothing special. I am just playing my normal regular style of football to help my team win games and luckily, the chances keep coming to me and by His grace, I have converted some.

Your club, Bendel Insurance just got promoted but they have won all their five league matches so far this season? What is the spirit like in camp and what are you guys, the players telling each other?

We take a game one at a time, that has really helped us. We are not bothered by the media hype, we want to remain focused and by His grace remain in the league next season.

Do you think Insurance can go all the way to win the NPFL title come the end of the season?

Our focus is to remain in the league next season, you know the abridged league is a very competitive one, so we are trying our best to gather as many points as possible. But if at the end of the season, we remain top of the league, it is going to be a big one for us.

Did you actually set yourself any goal target before the season kicked off? And at this stage that you have scored four goals in five matches, are you seriously looking at becoming the highest goal-scorer for the season?

I had no goal target target when the season started. I just want to help my team to win games when I am called upon to play. And even now that I have scored four goals, glory to God but the target still remains to keep helping my team to win games as much as possible.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.