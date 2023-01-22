Video: Osimhen’s Napoli Coach Spalletti Creates New Serie A Record After Win At Salernitana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti created a new record in Serie A following Saturday’s win at Salernitana.

Goals from Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo earned Napoli a 2-0 win at Salernitana as they continue their push for a first Serie A title since 1990.

The win means Spalletti has now won 276 Serie A games as a coach, overtaking Carlo Ancelotti who is currently at Real Madrid.

And in recognising Spalletti’s feat, organiser of the Italian topflight, Serie A, wrote on Twitter“

Mister Spalletti: the manager with most #SerieA victories!

“With the win over Salernitana, Spalletti overtook Carlo Ancelotti as the manager with the most Serie A victories since Opta gathers data (1983/984).”

Napoli, on 50 points, are temporarily 12 points ahead of champions AC Milan who have a game in hand.

Spalletti started his career as a semi-professional footballer in his mid-20s and played for several Serie C teams such as Entella, Spezia, Viareggio and Empoli.

After nearly a decade of lower-tier football in Italy, he retired in 1993 and remained at Empoli as a coach.

Spalletti’s early career in management led him to struggling Empoli, where he was head coach between July 1993 and June 1998.

He led Empoli to consecutive promotions from Serie C1 to the top-flight Serie A and then coached Sampdoria from July 1998 to June 1999 and Venezia from July to October 1999.

Spalletti had two spells as head coach at Udinese. The first was between March 2001 and June 2001, the second between July 2002 and June 2005.

It was at Udinese where he really began to make an impact as a manager. During the 2004–05 season, Spalletti guided Udinese to a sensational fourth-placed finish in Serie A and securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Spalletti became coach of Roma in June 2005.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.