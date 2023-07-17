Video: Osimhen’s Agent Reacts To Contract Renewal Rumours

Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has publicly rebuked reports that claimed his client wouldn’t sign a new contract.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in Napoli’s Scudetto success last season.

The Nigeria international scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei.

Osimhen has two years left on his contract at Napoli and the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal amidst the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Calenda took to Twitter today to call out a report from Naples based newspaper Il Mattino, saying: “I read in Il Mattino that ‘Calenda has no intention of renewing in the summer and that he wants to explore all avenues in the market first’. Fake news.”

Osimhen has been linked to clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in recent months but is seemingly happy to commit his future to Napoli and pen a new contract.

Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not interested in selling the 24-year-old this summer and suggested that it would take upwards of €150m to sign the striker.

