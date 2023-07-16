SPORT

Video: Osimhen Won’t Leave Napoli This Summer – Garcia

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia has assured that Victor Osimhen won’t be leaving the club this summer.

Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich.

But Garcia has hinted that the Nigeria international is not seeking a move away from the club.

“Of course I have spoken to him (Osimhen). I can assure you that he wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things,” the coach said in a press conference via TMW.

Osimhen played a key role in Napoli’s Scudetto success last season.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

The Partenopei have started their pre-season training camp in Dimaro, ready to start working towards the 2023-24 season, which kicks off next month.

By Adeboye Amosu

