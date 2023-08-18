Video: Osimhen Will Emerge African Footballer Of The Year –Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has tipped Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to win this year’s African Player of the Year award.

Gyan made this known in an interview with Brilla FM, where he said that Osimhen’s performance last season is enough to give him an edge over other players.

Recall that 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei as Napoli were crowned Seroe A champions last season.

Gyan claimed the striker is the right candidate to win the best player award.

“For me, he (Osimhen) deserves it. As a striker and seeing what he is doing, for the first time in over 30 years, winning the league with Napoli. He deserves it,” Gyan told Brilla FM.

The Confederation of African Football will the winner of the award later this year.

Former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian to win the award in 1999.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.