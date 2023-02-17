SPORT

Video: Osimhen Targets New Serie A Record Against Sassuolo –

Victor Osimhen could be the first Napoli player to score in seven consecutive games in the three-point era.

Osimhen is expected to start for Napoli against against Sassuolo tonight at the Mapei Stadium.

The 23-year-old. is Serie A’s leading scorer with 17 goals in 18 appearances.

The Nigeria international has scored in each of the last six Serie A matches and could become the first Napoli player in the three-point era, since 1994-95, to find the net in seven league games in a row.

Osimhen scooped the Serie A Player and Goal of the Month award for January.

By Adeboye Amosu

