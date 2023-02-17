Video: Osimhen Targets New Serie A Record Against Sassuolo –
Victor Osimhen could be the first Napoli player to score in seven consecutive games in the three-point era.
Osimhen is expected to start for Napoli against against Sassuolo tonight at the Mapei Stadium.
The 23-year-old. is Serie A’s leading scorer with 17 goals in 18 appearances.
The Nigeria international has scored in each of the last six Serie A matches and could become the first Napoli player in the three-point era, since 1994-95, to find the net in seven league games in a row.
Osimhen scooped the Serie A Player and Goal of the Month award for January.
By Adeboye Amosu
