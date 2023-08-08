Video: Osimhen Suffers Ankle Injury In Napoli Training

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen was forced to withdraw from training on Tuesday (today ) after suffering an injury to his right ankle.

The Serie A champions made the announcement on their official website.

“Osimhen left training prematurely due to a sprain to his right ankle,” reads the statement on the club’s official website.

Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio further revealed that Osimhen left Napoli’s training session during their practice match after suffering a tough blow to his right ankle, colliding with new signing Natan.

He was visibly pained as he limped off the pitch and instantly applied an ice pack to his ankle. Initial tests suggest that he’s suffered an ankle sprain, something that shouldn’t keep him out of action for too long.

The 2023/24 Serie A season is expected to kick-off on August 19.

The Partenopei will face newly promoted side, Frosinone in their opening fixture.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.