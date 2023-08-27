Video: Osimhen Scores As Napoli Defeat Sassuolo

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli who defeated Sassuolo 2-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

It is now three goals in two games for Osimhen, who finished top scorer to help Napoli win the league last season.





Osimhen’s goal, which was the opener in the win against Sassuolo was his 100th club career goal.

He put his side ahead in the 16th minute as he converted from the penalty spot.

In the 51st minute Sassuolo were reduced to 10 men after Lopez was shown a straight red card.

Napoli were awarded another penalty but Raspadori stepped up to take it but missed.

But in the 64th minute Lorenzo got Napoli’s second to make it back-to-back wins so far in the league.

The win took Napoli to second on six points in the league standings.



