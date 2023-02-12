Video: Osimhen Scores 17th Serie A Goal As Napoli Thrash Cremonese To Go 16 Points Clear

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen netted his 17th goal of the league season as Napoli defeated Cremonese 3-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international was making his 18th appearance, scored 17 goals and bagged 4 assists.

Napoli took the lead in the 21st minute through winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who kept the ball from going off the pitch and went on to finish his solo effort with a low shot into the bottom right corner

Striker Victor Osimhen doubled their advantage shortly after the hour mark from close range, scoring in his sixth league game in a row to make it eight goals in 2023

Substitute midfielder Eljif Elmas sealed the win 11 minutes from time, after he was set up by defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

