Video: Osimhen Revels In Scoring Brace, Napoli’s Win At Spezia

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is relishing his club SSC Napoli’s emphatic away victory over Spezia in the Serie A, with his two goals counting.

The Partenopei overcame Spezia 3-0 on Sunday, February 5 at the Alberto Picco Stadium.

Mega Millions Naija

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal of the game via a penalty kick, while Osimhen scored a brace, in the 68th and 73rd minutes.

Osimhen told Sky Sports Italia, as quoted by Football Italia, that he was glad to score twice in the encounter.

“Congratulations to the team, it’s good to contribute two goals,” Osimhen said

“Big respect to Spezia, they gave us a good fight in the first half. We needed these points to keep the momentum going. I’m happy with the win.”

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Serie A, leading 16 goals and three assists in 17 matches.

Napoli currently top the Serie A standings with 56 points from 21 matches.

Napoli will host Cremonese in the Serie A next on Sunday, February 12 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

By Toju Sote

 

 

 

