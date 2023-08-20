Video: Osimhen Provides Update On Contract Talks With Napoli

Victor Osimhen claimed negotiations with Napoli over a new contract is still on, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was linked with a move away from the Serie A champions this summer.





The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were however scared away by massive price tag.

Napoli also reportedly rejected two bids from Saudi Arabia Professional Football League outfit Al Hilal for the player.

Read Also:Adams Scores 3rd Ligue 1 Goal As Montpellier Thrash Lyon To Go Top

There were reports that the striker and the club have reached terms on a new contract.

Osimhen however stated that nothing is done yet.

“There was a lot of speculation which is true,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“The president is the boss. We are still negotiating [over a new contract], we’ll see at the end of the transfer window.