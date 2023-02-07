SPORT

Video: Osimhen Outjumps Ronaldo With Goal Against Spezia –

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen’s goal against Spezia over the weekend is one of the greatest headers in Serie A history.

Osimhen reached a height of 258cm for the goal, even better than Ronaldo’s famous header (256cm) against Sampdoria in 2019.

The 24-year-old outjumped Spezia defenders and goalkeeper to score the goal.

The Nigeria international scored a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 win at the Stadio Picco.

He has scored 16 goals in 17 Serie A appearances with the Partenopei this season.

Osimhen’s Napoli are comfortably on top of the Serie A table this season with 56 points in 21 matches, 13 more than second-placed Inter.

