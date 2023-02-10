SPORT

Video: Osimhen Named Serie A’s Player Of The Month For January –

Victor Osimhen has won the Serie A Player of the Month award for January, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored five goals and recorded one assist in four league appearances for Napoli in the month.

The 24-year-old previously won the Goal of the Month award for his ferocious strike in Napoli’s 2-1 win against AS Roma.

Read Also: Okpekpe Race To Serve As Qualifying Event For 2023 World Athletics Championships

The forward beat his international teammate, Ademola Lookman, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Roma forward, Paulo Dybala and Lazio midfielder, Luis Alberto to the award.

Osimhen has been nominated for the award three times this season.

The Nigeria international is currently the top scorer in the Italian top-flight with 16 goals from 17 games.

He is expected to be in action when Napoli take on Cremonese on Saturday.


By Adeboye Amosu

