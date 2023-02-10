Video: Osimhen Named Serie A’s Player Of The Month For January

Victor Osimhen has won the Serie A Player of the Month award for January, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored five goals and recorded one assist in four league appearances for Napoli in the month.

The 24-year-old previously won the Goal of the Month award for his ferocious strike in Napoli’s 2-1 win against AS Roma.

The forward beat his international teammate, Ademola Lookman, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Roma forward, Paulo Dybala and Lazio midfielder, Luis Alberto to the award.

Osimhen has been nominated for the award three times this season.

The Nigeria international is currently the top scorer in the Italian top-flight with 16 goals from 17 games.

He is expected to be in action when Napoli take on Cremonese on Saturday.



By Adeboye Amosu

