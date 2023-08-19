Video: Osimhen Marks New Campaign With Brace, Helps Napoli Beat Frosinone Away

Victor Osimhen bagged a brace in Napoli’s first game of the new season as they defeated newly promoted Frosinone 3-1 away in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Super Eagles striker finished top scorer last season with 26 goals which helped Napoli emerge champions for the first time since 1990.

Frosinone took the lead just seven minutes into the game after Abdou Harroui scored from the penalty spot.

Napoli were back on level terms thanks to Matteo Politano who got on the score sheet in the 24th minute.

Three minutes before half time Osimhen made it 2-1 as he volleyed a low cross into the roof of the net.

In the 79th minute Osimhen then got his second goal as he beat the offside trap ran towards goal and slotted past the home team keeper.

Also, Tyronne Ebuehi was in action for Empoli who lost 1-0 at home to Verona.

Ebuehi was in action for 90 minutes as Empoli conceded with 15 minutes left in the game.

