Video: Osimhen Makes UCL Team Of The Week, Team Of Round 16 First-Leg

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was included in both the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week and also Team of round 16 first-leg.

This was announced by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com on their Twitter handle on Thursday.

Osimhen continued his impressive scoring form for Napoli after getting on the score sheet in their 2-0 win away to 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

He took his tally for the season to 20 in 24 games in all competitions for the Serie A leaders.

Osimhen alongside three of his Napoli teammates and Real Madrid’s quarter, Karim Benzema, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric, all made the Team of the Week.

While for the Team of first-leg round of 16, Osimhen was included with the same Madrid players and also three of his Napoli teammates.

