Video: Osimhen Makes Serie A Team Of The Week

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been included in the Serie A Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was unveiled on the Twitter handle of football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Osimhen is among the five Napoli players who were included in the list.

He continued his brilliant form in front of goal after getting on the score sheet in Napoli’s 3-0 home win against bottom side Cremonese.

It took Osimhen’s tally in the Italian elite division to 17 and also place him top in the scoring chart.

Napoli are now 15 points clear of second placed Inter Milan in the league table.

