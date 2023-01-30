SPORT

Video: Osimhen, Lookman Are Nightmares For Defenders In

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has heaped praises on Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for their impressive goal scoring form for their respective clubs in the Serie A.

Recall that Osimhen fired his 14th goal in the league as Napoli defeated AS Roma 2-1, to go 13 points clear at the top of the standings

His 14-goal tally halfway through the campaign has thus matched his overall record of last season.

On the other hand, Ademola scored his 12th goals of the campaign in Atalanta’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria at the weekend.

The Nigerian international is one goal shy of Osimhen in the top goal scorer chat.

However, reacting to their incredible form at the weekend, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles stars have become a nightmare for defenders in the Serie A.

“It’s a great delight to know that two Super Eagles stars are doing Nigeria proud in the Serie A this ongoing season.

“Osimhen and Lookman appear to be unstoppable in the league where they have been banging goals at will for Napoli and Atalanta respectively.

“It is not an easy feat but I must commend their efforts and hope that they replicate this form in the Super Eagles as well, most especially when the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resume later this year.”

