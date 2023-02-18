SPORT

Video: Osimhen Hails Napoli Teammates After 2-0 Win At Sassuolo

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 44 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen has showered plaudits on his Napoli teammates for their impressive performance in Friday night’s 2-0 win at Sassuolo.

Napoli continued their push towards the Italian league title with the hard fought win over Sassuolo.

Mega Millions Naija

The victory means Napoli are now 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

Osimhen was once again among the goals after doubling Napoli’s lead in the first half.

The Super Eagles striker shrugged off two markers before volleying from a tight angle to take his tally to 18 goals.

And commenting on the win, Osimhen took to his Twitter handle to celebrate his teammates.

“Solid Performance From The boys,GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽We Move⚽️✊🏽.”

Meanwhile Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti provided an update on Osimhen, who looked a little concerned when he was brought off in the final stages of the match.

“For what was assessed there straight away, it doesn’t look like anything special, just a bit of tiredness because he can’t spare himself,” Spalletti told DAZN.

“When he has this urge to push, he stretches and does these runs where you don’t know where he;ll end up.

“He says he can hardly do it anymore and will go two metres, then those two metres become two hundred because he goes after everyone.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 44 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: ‘Senegal Can’t Stop Flying Eagles From Winning’ -Babangida

18 mins ago

ASV vs ARS: Key players that may miss Arsenal’s crucial league match against Aston Villa.

19 mins ago

In-form Nigerian star Akpom clinches English Championship fans player of the Month of January award

36 mins ago

No player in Europe’s top 5 Leagues has scored more goals than Super Eagles star Osimhen in 2023

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button