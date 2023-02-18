Video: Osimhen Hails Napoli Teammates After 2-0 Win At Sassuolo

Victor Osimhen has showered plaudits on his Napoli teammates for their impressive performance in Friday night’s 2-0 win at Sassuolo.

Napoli continued their push towards the Italian league title with the hard fought win over Sassuolo.

The victory means Napoli are now 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

Osimhen was once again among the goals after doubling Napoli’s lead in the first half.

The Super Eagles striker shrugged off two markers before volleying from a tight angle to take his tally to 18 goals.

And commenting on the win, Osimhen took to his Twitter handle to celebrate his teammates.

“Solid Performance From The boys,GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽We Move⚽️✊🏽.”

Meanwhile Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti provided an update on Osimhen, who looked a little concerned when he was brought off in the final stages of the match.

“For what was assessed there straight away, it doesn’t look like anything special, just a bit of tiredness because he can’t spare himself,” Spalletti told DAZN.

“When he has this urge to push, he stretches and does these runs where you don’t know where he;ll end up.

“He says he can hardly do it anymore and will go two metres, then those two metres become two hundred because he goes after everyone.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.