Video: Osimhen Elated After Equaling Cavani, Higuain’s Record At Napoli

Victor Osimhen can’t hide his excitement after entering the history books at Serie A club Napoli.

Osimhen netted twice in the Partenopei’s 3-0 win at Spezia on Sunday afternoon.

It was the forward’s 16th goal in 17 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

The two goals also put the Nigeria international on the same status with Luis Vinicio, Edison Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain as the only the Napoli players to have scored 16 goals in their first 21 Serie A games of the season.

Luis Vinicio achieved the feat in 1955-56, Edinson Cavani in 2012-13 and Gonzalo Higuain in 2015-16.

“We needed the points to keep the momentum going. I’m happy with the win and of course, to be in the history books of Napoli is a great privilege for me, so I am very happy about this”, the forward told Sky Sports Italia.

