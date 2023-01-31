SPORT

Video: Osimhen Deserves Better Protection From Referee –Agent

Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda has called on Serie A referees to provide better protection for the Super Eagles star from dangerous opponents.

Recall that the Nigerian international missed out of action for around a month this season as a result of an injury.

The Wolfsburg player was ruled out for around three months last season and missed the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury

However, having watched the striker come under some dangerous fouls from opponents again this season, Calenda wants more protection for his man.

“Other game, other rocket in the universe from Victor,” the Italian agent wrote in his Twitter handle.

“Message for the referees: too many dangerous fouls against Osimhen. It is not possible to play like this!!! “

The Nigerian is currently the leading scorer in the league with 14 goals from 16 league appearances.

