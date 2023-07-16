Video: Osimhen Deserves 2023 African Player Of The Year Award

Former Togo and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has explained why he believes Victor Osimhen should get the 2023 African Player of the Year award.

Osimhen played a key role for Napoli who won their first league title since 1990.

The Super Eagles striker netted 26 goals to become the first player from Africa to win the golden boot in the Italian topflight.

His impressive performance last season has placed him as one of the favourites for the award.

The last time a Nigerian won the award was Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

Speaking in a video interview posted on the Twitter handle of BBC Sport reporter Mimi Fawaz, Adebayor -winner of the award in 2008 – said Osimhen’s performance last season gives him the advantage.

“It’s very simple, we have seen the season and for me if you ask me who deserve the 2023 African Player of the Year award its Osimhen, because of what he has done with Napoli, scoring in all the biggest games in Italy and also winning the Scudetto.

“He has done quite well, who is there (to challenge Osimhen) Sadio Mane was injured and had a difficult season, Mohamed Salah had one of his worst season in his career, there’s the guy from Cameroon Zambo Anguissa but the star player in Napoli is Osimhen.

“If you ask me to vote and I am given 10 votes I will give 12 to Osimhen for the 2023 African Player of the Year.“

Also giving his views on who should be crowned 2023 African Player of the Year award was former Arsenal and Cameroon midfielder Alex Song.

However, Song picked his compatriot André-Frank Zambo Anguissa over Osimhen for the award.

“It’s tough, Osimhen did well, there’s Zambo Anguissa and he did very well. I will go for Zambo Anguissa after having a great season, Osimhen as well.

“Obviously one of them has to win because they had a great season but hopefully the award will return to Cameroon.“

