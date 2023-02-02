Video: Osimhen Can Win Africa Player Of The Year Award If.

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has the capability of winning the Africa Player of the Year Award if he remains consistent with his goal scoring exploit with Napoli.

The Nigerian international, whose wonder strike against Roma last weekend was rated best Serie A goal for the month of January 2022, has remain the team’s top scorer in the league.

The striker is currently the top scorer in the Italian top flight with 14 goals from 16 games.

The gangling striker is in the running for the African footballer of the year award for the year 2023.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star, stated that Osimhen must maintain a high level of consistency if he must win the award.

“It’s a good one to know that a Nigerian player is doing the nation proud in the Serie A, Victor Osimhen’s goal scoring prowess has caught the attention of many football lovers across the world.

“I am delighted that he’s also the top scorer in the Serie A and I am optimistic he can win the Africa Player of the Year Award if maintain this form till the end of the season.”

