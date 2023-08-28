Video: Osimhen Can Surpass Yekini’s Records In Super

Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen can surpass Rashidi Yekini’s goal scoring record in the senior national team.

Yekini, who represented the country for 14 years, scored 37 goals for the Eagles in 62 appearances to remain the country’s record goals scorer.





Since his retirement in 1998, no Eagles striker has been able to match the late Yekini’s goals record, with Segun Odegbami, a 1980 AFCON winner, in distant second with 23 goals, while former Everton striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni is third with 21 goals.

However, having Osimhen 17 goals from 25 matches, Osimhen is already closing up with Yekini’s record and could potentially break his goal scoring record.

Speaking with Completesports.com on Monday, Esin stated that the Napoli star can erase Yekini’s goal scoring record in the Super Eagles.

“If he stays fit I think he can overhaul Yekini’s record. Besides, age is on his side and with the fact that he has already broken George Weah and Samuel Eto’o’s record in Serie A, I believe he can as well with the Super Eagles.

“Again, you have to consider the fact that players that surrounded Yekini then such as Amuneke, Finidi George, Okocha, Oliseh and others are talented players and they made Yekini’s goal scoring so easy.

“But for Osimhen, you will observe that when he comes to Nigeria he always struggle to score goals sometimes due to the caliber of players he’s surrounded with.

“But then if he can get that creative players that can deliver passes for him, I am confident he will beat Yekini’s record. Like you know, Osimhen’s is very good in the air, strong and can use both legs to score goals.”