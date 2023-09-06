SPORT

Video: Osimhen, Boniface Partnership Will Be Deadly –Un

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has revealed that opponents will find it too difficult to cope with the Super Eagles if Jose Peseiro can partner Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in the attack.

Boniface, who have been banging goals in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen was invited for the first time by Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro for the game against Sao Tome in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel urged Peseiro to experiment with Osimhen and Boniface partnership against Sao Tome.

“I am really delighted with the array of strikers we have in the Super Eagles. Most especially with the invitation of Victor Boniface, who have been painting the Bundesliga with goals.

“I really want to see what his partnership with Osimhen would look like against Sao Tome. That is if the Super Eagles coach dim it fit to pair the two players together.

“No doubt, it will be a deadly combo because Boniface and Osimhen are potential goal scorers. They will be difficult to handle by any opponent.”

 

By Augustine Akhilomen

