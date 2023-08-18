Video: Oshoala Pays Courtesy Visit To Remo Stars
Super Falcons and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala paid a courtesy visit to Nigerian Premier League club Remo Stars on Thursday.
Oshoala was taken on a tour of the club’s facilities by the club president, Honourable Kunle Soname.
Soname was also handed a signed jersey by the five- time African footballer of the Year.
Oshoala praised Soname for his passion for development of sports in Nigeria.
She also visited Remo Stars youth club Beyond Limits and gave an inspirational talk to the youngsters.
The details of the visit was disclosed on both the Remo Stars and Beyond Limits Twitter handles.
“Our club president, Hon Kunle Soname OFR on Thursday hosted Super Falcons forward @Asisat Oshoala on a courtesy visit,” Remo Stars Tweeted.
“We hadSuper Falcons forward @AsisatOshoala speak to our boys during he visit to the academy on Thursday,” Beyond Limits Tweeted.
Oshoala was on international duty with the Super Falcons at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
She bagged one goal in four appearances for the team. The Super lost 4-2 to finalists England at the Round of 16 stage.
By Toju Sote
