Video: Oshoala, Onumonu Must Step Up Their Game Aga

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has urged Super Falcons duo of Asista Oshoala and Ifeoma Onumonu to step up their game against Australia in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Oshoala and Onumonu had minimal impact in the team’s 0-0 draw against Canada in their opening game fixture.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that both players have the potentials to cause havoc to any defence at the tournament.

He urged Oshoala and Onumonu to rediscover their form against Australia on Thursday.

“The duo of Oshoala and Onumonu are two very dangerous players but I really don’t know what happened that they couldn’t find their form against Canada.

“We all know how impressive Oshoala was for Barcelona last season and many of us expected her to bang in the goals for the Super Falcons.

“Notwithstanding, I want to believe that both players will step up their game against Australia on Thursday in order to help the team secure victory.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.