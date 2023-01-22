SPORT

Video: Oshoala On Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Win Supercopa De Espana –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 15 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala was on target as Barcelona Femeni defeated Real Sociedad 3-0 to win the Super Copa de Espana Femenina on Sunday.

Aitana Bonmati opened scoring for Barcelona in the 13th minute.

Mega Millions Naija

The Spain international added the second goal two minutes after the break.

Read Also: ‘Let’s Do This Boys’ —Kanu Charges Arsenal Players Ahead Man United Clash

Oshoala scored the Blaugrana’s third goal of the game deep into stoppage time.

Barcelona won the competition for the third time in a row.

Oshoala has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 13 Primera Division games this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 15 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

34 mins ago

Video: Stopping Arsenal From Winning EPL Title Will Be Difficult

36 mins ago

EPL: Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points

44 mins ago

EPL: One hell of a footballer, Gary Lineker, praises Arsenal player Saka after Man United defeats

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button