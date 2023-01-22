Video: Oshoala On Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Win Supercopa De Espana

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala was on target as Barcelona Femeni defeated Real Sociedad 3-0 to win the Super Copa de Espana Femenina on Sunday.

Aitana Bonmati opened scoring for Barcelona in the 13th minute.

The Spain international added the second goal two minutes after the break.



Oshoala scored the Blaugrana’s third goal of the game deep into stoppage time.

Barcelona won the competition for the third time in a row.

Oshoala has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 13 Primera Division games this season.

