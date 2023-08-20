Video: Oshoala Lauds Soname Over Remo Stars Facilities

Asisat Oshoala has praised the owner and founder of Remo Stars Football Club following her visit to the ikenna- based club.

The five-time female African Footballer of the Year paid a courtesy visit to Remo Stars tars on Thursday to see the world class facilities.

Oshoala met with Remo Stars coaches, players , Beyond Limit Academy players and the new Remo Stars Female Football Team.



“I’m really happy to be here at Remo to meet with the chairman of the club , I could recollect that the chairman sponsored my foundation project in 2016 which today gave birth to so many sponsors in my foundation project.

“I’m also wowed at the level at which football is in ikenne the facilities here are world class , from stadium to lecture rooms and gym this is the same you experience and see in Europe “ oshoala said.

The trip to ikenne was rounded up with Oshoala meeting with the female team of Remo stars.

