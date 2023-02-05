Video: Oshoala Bags Third League Hat-trick In Barcelona’s 7-0 Home Win

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, scored yet another hat-trick as Barcelona hammered Real Betis 7-0 in Sunday’s Spanish female top flight league.

Oshoala has now scored three hat-tricks in the Spanish women’s league.

Aside Oshoala Other scorers for Barcelona Geyse, Keira Walsh, Claudia Pina, Mariona and Caldentey.

Oshoala is the current topscorer in the Primera Division after netting 17 times and notching two assists in 17 games.

Barcelona Femeni top the League standings with 54 points from 18 matches.

They play Alaves next in the Primera Division on Saturday February 11 at Ciudad Deportiva Jose Luis Companon.

