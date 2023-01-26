Video: Oshoala Bags Hat-trick As Barcelona Women Win 7-0, Create New Record

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala netted a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 7-0 home win against Levante Las Planas in the Spanish women’s league on Wednesday.

Barcelona women’s team are now the first in football history to win 50 consecutive league matches.

Oshoala’s Falcons teammate Rita Chikwelu featured for Levante Las Planas.

The reigning African Women’s Player of the Year, scored Barcelona’s second (25th minute) fifth (56th minute) and sixth (63rd minute) goals.

She has scored 10 goals in 14 appearances in the Spanish women’s topflight this season.

Barcelona women’s 50 consecutive league wins began on June 6, 2021 when they won the last five matches of the 2020/21 championship.

They won all 30 matches in 2021/22 and has already won 15 in 2022/23.

In this entire period, the team scored 247 goals and conceded 19.

The previous record was held by Olympique Lyon women’s team.

The eight-time European champions won 46 straight French Ligue 1 games between December 2011 and January 2014.

