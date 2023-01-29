Video: Oshoala Bags Hat-trick Again In Barcelona’s 6-0 Win Away

Asisat Oshoala netted another hat-trick for Barcelona who thrashed Granadilla Tenerife 6-0 in the Spanish women’s league on Sunday.

Just four days ago, Oshoala scored a hat-trick as Barcelona hammered Levantes Las Planas 7-0.

Oshoala has scored nine goals in her last five games in all competitions for the league leaders.

She has taken her tally to 13 in 15 appearances in the women’s league in Spain.

The Super Falcons star scored Barcelona’s second (8th minute) third (12th minute) and fourth (27th minute) goals in the comfortable win.

With her hat-trick on Sunday Oshoala move up to second spot in the top scoring chart, just two goals short of Levante’s Alba Redondo.

It is Barcelona’s 16th win in 16 games played and they lead the league standings after accumulating 48 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Levante.

