Video: Osho Okays Akwa United’s Preparation For New Season

Akwa United head coach Fatai Osho has expressed satisfaction with his team’s preparation for the new season.

The Promise Keepers rounded up their 10-day pre-season closed camping on Monday.

Osho’s side defeated Krane FC 3-0, Frank Achibong FC 5-0, and Barracks FC 4-0 and Vandrezzer FC 4-1 in their four friendlies.

The young tactician said he is impressed with his players positive response and adaptability to his playing tactics and philosophy.

Osho also revealed that his players have gained something extra from the closed camping programme which will help them to perform at optimum level when the season begins later this month.

“I’m delighted with the level of progress we have made in those ten days of closed camping. We have been able to bond well with all the players and the officials. It was a good outing for the team, we were able to concentrate and pay more attention to all the programmes we lined up,” Osho told the club’s media.

“I must say that I am happy because the boys were able to understand and interpret the tactical aspects of the game. They played exactly to my instructions during our training sessions and in the friendly matches we played. We will continue working on the team now that we are back in Uyo and we will be fully prepared for before the resumption of the season”.

Akwa United will kick start their new campaign with an away game against Bayelsa United on Sunday, September 17, 2023.