Video: Orban Bags Brace In Gent’s 6-1 Win

Gift Orban scored two goals as Gent thrashed Zeeuws Elftal 6-1 in a pre-season game on Friday.

Orban scored in the 58th minute to put Gent 4-0 ahead before getting on the score sheet again on 85 minutes to make it 5-1.

The 20-year-old was also on target in Gent’s first pre-season game against Merelbeke on June 30.

He scored a goal as Gent triumphed 9-1 against the Belgian third division side.

Gent’s next pre-season game is against Croatian club Lokomotiv Zagreb today, Saturday, July 8.

Despite joining Gent in the 2023 January transfer window, Orban scored 15 goals in 16 league appearances.

