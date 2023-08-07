Video: Onyeka Signs New Four-Year Contract At Brentford

Premier League club Brentford have announced Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka has signed a new four-year deal at the club.

Onyeka will now remain with the Bees until 2027.

The 25-year-old arrived the Gtech Community Stadium from Danish club FC Midtylland in 2021.

“I’m very pleased that Frank has signed a new contract,” Frank told the club’s official website

“He has helped the team a lot during our time in the Premier League.

“During both seasons he has been unlucky with injuries, which have prevented him from taking an even bigger step forward in terms of minutes, but I really like his energy.

“Frank is a great pressing player. He runs into the half-spaces and in behind, progressing up the pitch. He’s a very important player for us and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey with him.”

