Video: Onuachu Will Light Up Premier League With Goals

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie says he’s confident Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu will grab the headlines in the English Premier League with his goals.

Recall that Onuachu left the Limburgers for Premier League outfit, Southampton on deadline day.

The Nigerian international ended his four year association with Genk following his arrival from Danish club, FC Midtylland in 2019.

The 28-year-old was a cult hero during his time at the Cegeka Arena.

The striker scored 84 goals in 134 matches for the Smurfs.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star stated that Onuachu will bang in the goals in England.

“Playing in the Premier League is the dream of every player and I am delighted that Paul Onuachu has made the decision of playing in England.

“He has the potentials to succeed in England going by his height, physical strength and goal sense. He will bring a lot of benefit for Southampton and will definitely help them remain in the Premier League.

“His goal scoring exploits in Belgium is never a fluke because he has been consistent and will definitely replicate it in England.”

