Video: Onuachu Vows To Help Southampton Escape Relegation

Paul Onuachu has vowed to help Southampton beat the drop in the Premier League this season.

The Saints occupy last position on the Premier League table and will hope the Nigerian can help them maintain their top-flight status.

Onuachu arrived the St Mary’s Stadium on deadline day penning a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 28-year-old made his debut for the Saints in the 3-0 defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Onuachu replaced Mohamed Elyounoussi after the break.

“I’m very motivated, it’s a huge challenge,” he told the club’s official website.

“Coming here we are last on the table and everybody is working to really try to leave the relegation zone.

“It’s a huge challenge, not just for me but for everybody in the team. I’m going to give it all if I have the chance to play, and try to help the team to survive.”

